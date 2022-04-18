QuickSwap Price Tops $191.75 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $191.75 or 0.00482314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $62.72 million and $9.05 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

