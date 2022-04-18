Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $54.45 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $992,098.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 18,035,415 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

