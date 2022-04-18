Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $19.43

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $20.15. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 9,092 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

