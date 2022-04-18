RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RICK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

