RED Price Up 1% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, RED has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $547,305.42 and approximately $44,222.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00270123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

