ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $19.60 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.60 million and $21,596.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.49 or 1.00031187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00263830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00188807 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00349969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004189 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.