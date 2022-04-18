ReddCoin Market Cap Hits $19.60 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $21,596.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.49 or 1.00031187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00263830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00188807 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00349969 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.