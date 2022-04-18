RedFOX Labs 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00374032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00084153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00091635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000212 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.