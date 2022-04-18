RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00086438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

