renDOGE Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $423,734.59 and approximately $447.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.78 or 0.07397493 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,005.08 or 0.99750357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00048801 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

