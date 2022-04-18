ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
RNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
