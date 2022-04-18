Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,012,576 shares.The stock last traded at $61.10 and had previously closed at $60.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.
The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
