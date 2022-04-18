Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,012,576 shares.The stock last traded at $61.10 and had previously closed at $60.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

