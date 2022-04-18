Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 18th (ADM, APTV, AWR, AXTA, BCRX, CLB, CSX, CTRE, GDDFF, GRPTF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 18th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $177.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American States Water has a strong utility customer base, which is increasing demand for its services. The company's subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with military bases, ensuring a consistent flow of revenues. Also, it is investing regularly in infrastructure upgrade. The utility aims to cut 60% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. AWR continues to add shareholder value via regular dividend hikes. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. AWR depends on California for a significant chunk of its earnings and this excessive reliance might affect its financial performance. The utility’s liquidity may be adversely affected by changes in water supply costs. Failure to comply with the rules might induce huge penalties and aging pipelines heightens the possibility of breakage and cause contamination.”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $21.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,034.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.