Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 3,238 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,428. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

