Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.36. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

