Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 3,575 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 192,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $23.12. 94,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.