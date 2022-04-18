Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.33 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,856,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 705,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,039,215. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.53.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.