Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.70. 12,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

