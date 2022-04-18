Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 105,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

