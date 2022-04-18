Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 230,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

