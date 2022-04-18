Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

QSR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 917,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

