Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBKB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.61%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

