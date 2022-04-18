Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $25.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 298.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.
