Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$38.75 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$37.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.88.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

