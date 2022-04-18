Ritocoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $205,780.15 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.30 or 0.07480160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,865.58 or 1.00147933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,692,206,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,920,534 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

