Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of RAHGF remained flat at $$0.09 on Monday. Roan Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Roan Holdings Group (Get Rating)
