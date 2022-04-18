Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Boosted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. 407,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Barclays upped their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

