Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.56

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

