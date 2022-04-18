Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Russel Metals has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

