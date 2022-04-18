Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $10.72 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.