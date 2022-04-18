Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 11.1%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 93,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 200,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$235.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

