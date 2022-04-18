Ryo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $3,679.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,438,998 coins and its circulating supply is 37,321,685 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

