SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $71,294.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.97 or 0.07465056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.23 or 0.99731719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048827 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,923,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,803 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.