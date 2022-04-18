Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 725,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFET. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe-T Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

SFET traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,003. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.