SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $299,623.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.65 or 0.07416207 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.59 or 0.99865530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041737 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.