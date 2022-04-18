Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $179.90 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

