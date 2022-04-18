Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.69. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

