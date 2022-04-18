Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.