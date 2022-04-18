Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.31

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 306209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

