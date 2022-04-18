Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.52 Million

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to announce $203.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $146.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $876.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.86 million to $933.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.02 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

