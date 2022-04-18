Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 4.6%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 543,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

