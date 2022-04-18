Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.49

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.49 and last traded at $171.91, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.
The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
