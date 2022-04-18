Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.49

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.49 and last traded at $171.91, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Sempra alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.