Semux (SEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Semux (SEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $9,992.58 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00211362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007797 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006010 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005201 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

