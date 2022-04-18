ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $686.73.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $9.80 on Monday, reaching $497.53. 1,307,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,282. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $556.71 and its 200-day moving average is $602.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 436.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

