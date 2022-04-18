Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,890,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 23.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 301,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 243.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 462,991 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

