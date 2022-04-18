Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.25

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1043919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.35.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

