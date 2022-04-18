Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,095,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 8,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,966.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Monday. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
