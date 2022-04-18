Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,095,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 8,753,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,966.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Monday. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

