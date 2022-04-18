Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Decreases By 26.7%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.15. 280,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,519. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $159.57 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

