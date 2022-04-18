Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Drops By 33.3%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,299,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:BMAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,949. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.