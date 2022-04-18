Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Decreases By 39.1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
